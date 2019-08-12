MSPCA offering free animal adoptions this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA says animals at its three shelters in Jamaica Plain, Methuen, and Centerville will be available for adoption at no fee on Saturday.

The animals that are being made available are “harder to place animals,” such as senior dogs, shyer cats, and horses, according to the MSPCA.

All rabbits, guinea pigs, parakeets, mice, hamsters, and other small pets will also be available for no fee.

Pets that meet the fee-waived criteria are chosen by MSPCA staffers and generally, have medical or behavioral concerns or are of advanced age. Those factors have caused them to linger in the adoption center long after others have gone home.

“The bottom line is that we have many wonderful animals available for adoption that have, until now, been overlooked,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for the MSPCA-Angell.

Nearly 3,000 animals have found homes thanks to five “adoptathons” that the MSPCA has hosted in recent years.

Click here for more information about fee-waived adoptions and to view photos and bios of all animals that will be available this weekend.

