MSPCA offering reward for info on puppy that was found burned, severely injured in woods

The chemical burns on Ramona's skin cover about 40 percent of the her body, making her survival all the more remarkable. (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an animal cruelty conviction in the case of a badly burned and severely injured puppy that was found cowering in the woods in Acton last month, officials said.

An Acton woman who was walking her dog on a trail on Nov. 15 found the tiny pooch with about 40 percent of her body covered in what appeared to be chemical burns, a broken left front leg, and a number of puncture wounds on her back, according to the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain.

Despite the horrifying injuries, officials say Ramona, as she has since been named, was wagging her tail when the good Samaritan stumbled upon her. Veterinarians believe the 12-week old puppy could have been attacked by a wild animal while alone in the woods.

The woman immediately notified the police and rushed Ramona to MSPCA-Angell’s medical center, where veterinarians administered pain medicine and IV fluids to stabilize her.

Ramona’s wounds are said to be so serious that they require weekly debridement to remove dead tissue, with the hopes of improving the odds that remaining skin can heal.

“Not only is she dealing with these horrendous skin wounds, but she also has a broken left front elbow, which started to heal improperly, so we may need to amputate that leg,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, the MSPCA’s shelter veterinarian.

Ramona also suffered what appeared to be bite wounds to her back.

The MSPCA says Ramona is expected to remain at their medical center for the next four months and undergo an array of healing procedures, including a mandatory quarantine. Most of her care will focus on keeping her comfortable.

Ramona’s treatment costs are expected to exceed $4,000. Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so by clicking here.

“Obviously we very much hope we can get to the stage where we place her into an adoptive home because, after all she’s been through, she deserves that more than anything,” Fellman added.

Anyone with information on who dumped the puppy is asked to contact Acton police at 978-929-7711.

