BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reminding pet owners to protect their animals from the cold as frigid temperatures and wind chills settle in the area.

The organization offered the following tips to pet owners:

Keep your pets warm and indoors. Cats should stay inside. Cats left outdoors may seek warmth in car wheel wells or under hoods. People should awake any sleeping animals by rapping on their car hood before starting the engine.

In the winter, do not bring them near bodies of water even if they appear frozen. Shorthaired dogs should be dressed in protective clothing. Dogs such as Greyhounds, Beagles, Chihuahuas and clipped breedscan develop frostbite and hypothermia if exposed to freezing temperatures for too long. While some breeds may have thick fur coats and enjoy being out in the snow (for example Arctic dog breeds), many others do not have thick fur coats and might need a little help to stay warm. When looking for a jacket, make sure it does not restrict your dog’s movement, and is simple to take on and off.

try to obtain one that is labeled as pet safe. Outdoor shelters for pets should be dry , secure from wind and only large enough for them to stand up, turn around and lie down. The shelter floor should also be elevated from ground level and have dry bedding. A steady water supply should be provided in plastic bowls and checked on frequently so that it does not freeze.

also require more food. Antifreeze products containing ethylene glycol are highly toxic and can produce life-threatening kidney damage, even in small amounts. While Massachusetts now requires antifreeze to contain a bitter testing agent, some old antifreeze may still exist and it is still safest to assume an animal could drink it and prevent access. Many windshield washer products contain methanol, which if ingested can cause drooling, vomiting, drunkenness and severe central nervous system depression.

