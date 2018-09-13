MSPCA offers free care for pets displaced by gas explosions

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA has opened its doors to any and all animals needing a place to stay after gas explosions rocked the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover Thursday,

The MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen, as well as the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, have activated emergency staff to shelter and care for any animal injured or displaced as a result of the fires.

The animal hospital is located at 350 outh. Huntington Ave. in Jamaica Plain.

Anyone with an animal in need can either show up tonight at Nevins Farm at 400 Broadway in Methuen or call 978-687-7453.

