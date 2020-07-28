MSPCA: Pit bull that ‘barely survived’ heat stroke abandoned by owner

Cooling down! Rocco takes full advantage of the cool water in the kiddie pool at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that “barely survived” heat stroke is in need of a new home after he was abandoned by his owner at the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston earlier this month.

An animal control officer responding to a call about a dog in distress on Dartmouth Street in Boston’s Back Bay on July 9 found Rocco, a 3-year-old pit bull, suffering from heat stroke, according to the MSPCA.

The MSPCA says Rocco’s owner accompanied the dog to the hospital, but took off shortly after arriving, never coming back to claim the pet.

Rocco’s temperature reached 106 degrees and he was seizing by the time he arrived at the hospital, so veterinarians administered valium, IV fluids and active cooling treatment.

Veterinarians were able to save Rocco, who has since been moved to Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Rocco is said to be a spirited pup who seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and people.

“Rocco’s been through the worst that summer temperatures can throw at any dog, and on top of that his former owner abandoned him,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “But the last thing we’re going to do is abandon Rocco. We’re going to pull out all the stops to find him the most loving and safe home that we can.”

The MSPCA is also urging dog owners to be vigilant as summer temperatures skyrocket. Dr. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzma recommends owners adhere to the following recommendations:

Schedule a summertime check-up

Ensure ready access to shade, water, and rest

Exercise dogs in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower

Be especially cautious with dogs who have short noses, as they are vulnerable to overheating

“When in doubt, leave dogs at home,” Dr. Sinnott-Stutzman said.

Those who are interested in adopting Rocco can email methuen@mspca.org for more information.

