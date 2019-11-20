MSPCA raising money for 2 teacup Yorkies in need of surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is raising money for two teacup Yorkies in need of surgery after being surrendered to the adoption center in Jamaica Plain last Thursday.

The 1-year-old Yorkies’ previous owner gave up her pets because of their serious health issues, according to the MSPCA.

One of the dogs, named Oreo, suffers from luxating patella and has two dislocated back knees.

Oreo’s sister, Misa, experiences significant pain in her hind, right leg as her femur bone slowly loses its blood supply, causing the top of the bone to become necrotic.

The dogs were born with these conditions, which can be corrected with surgery.

The combined cost of Oreo and Misa’s care will run in excess of $4,000.

Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain center, says the shelter’s healthcare fund is running extremely low as the end of the year approaches.

“We’re hoping that generous individuals will donate toward Misa and Oreo’s care so we can get them past this phase as soon as possible and into wonderful new homes,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here. Any money raised above the amount needed for Oreo and Misa’s surgeries will be used to treat other homeless animals in the MSCPA’s Boston adoption center.

Oreo and Misa are expected to be placed up for adoption following their surgeries.

