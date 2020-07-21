MSPCA raising money for homeless puppy who suffers from congenital disorder that overwhelmed her owners

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain announced Tuesday that it is raising money to cover medical bills for a homeless puppy who suffers from a condition that overwhelmed the family who bought her.

“Little Orphan” Annie, a four-month-old chocolate lab puppy, was born with ectopic ureters — a congenital anomaly that makes it hard to control the bladder, according to the MSPCA.

Annie’s health condition led to accidents in her home, prompting her owners to surrender her to the adoption center on July 10.

Doctors at the MSPCA are slated to operate on Annie on July 29 but the center is looking to raise money to cover medical bills that are expected to top $5,000, officials said.

“This condition [ectopic ureters] is relatively common, in fact, it’s the most common condition driving incontinence in young female dogs, and fortunately a surgery option is available,” Dr. Megan Cray said in a news release. “The procedure may repair the condition fully, or she may need a combination of this surgery and medical management for the rest of her life.”

Annie is an “active and happy” puppy despite her condition, according to Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

“Despite needing extensive and risky surgery, Annie is an active and happy pup who loves people and other dogs,” Rafferty-Arnold said. “More than anything, we want to find a loving and supportive home for her.”

Annie will be placed for adoption once her surgery is complete.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by clicking here. Readers interested in adoption can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)