BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is looking to raise money for a stray 10-week-old kitten who needs surgery to fix his broken heart.

A good Samaritan who found two kittens, named Kevin and Buzz, on a street in Dorchester on Sept. 3 brought them to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain, where Dr. Joseph Zarin of the Angell Animal Medical Center diagnosed Kevin with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), a congenital heart condition.

“PDA is a pretty scary condition and basically it means that a blood vessel in his heart did not close properly after birth, which leads to congestive heart failure at a very young age, which is often fatal,” Zarin said. “The good news for Kevin is that surgery can substantially improve the quality of his life and in some cases can even cure the condition outright.”

Dr. Sue Casale will perform Kevin’s surgery, which she predicts will give the kitten a bright future.

“He’s on the tiny side and that can always make surgery more challenging, but he’s in fine health otherwise, so I suspect he’ll do very well,” she said.

The MSPCA is raising money to offset the nearly $2,700 surgery to repair Kevin’s heart, which will take place later this week.

His surgery will be paid for by Spike’s Fund, which meets the medical needs of homeless animals in the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center before they are be placed into new homes.

Anyone wishing to donate toward Kevin’s care, or the care of animals like him, can do so here.

Kevin’s brother, Buzz, who is considered the shyer of the two kittens, will soon be placed up for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting Buzz, or Kevin when he becomes available, can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

