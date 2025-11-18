DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) said it removed 62 animals living in unsanitary conditions from a home in Dudley Monday night.

The MSPCA said it was called to the home on Mill Street a few months ago for reports of horses who were in poor physical condition.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found dozens of animals, including horses, chickens, cats, dogs, and goats, who were all living in unsanitary environments with limited access to food and water.

According to the MSPCA, the property owner did not comply with providing proper care for the animals, so they executed a search warrant Friday to take 62 of them from the home.

In a statement, Chris Schindler, the MSPCA Law Enforcement Director, said, “Obviously, this kind of large operation puts an immense strain on our own capacity, but these animals needed help and we knew we had to pull out all the stops to get it for them.”

The 62 animals are being medically evaluated, and are currently in the care of the MSPCA.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)