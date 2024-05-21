BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly two dozen specialty breed dogs rescued from a commercial breeder are getting comfortable in Massachusetts after traveling to the Bay State from Missouri over the weekend.

The 22 dogs, including Cocker Spaniels, Papillons, and Havenese, were brouht to the state by MSPCA-Angell in parternship with the National Mill Dog Rescue.

Mike Keiley, Vice President of the MSPCA’s Animal Protection Division, said the dogs “had been living in over-crowded commercial breeding facilities, commonly known as puppy mills. Dogs raised in those environments are often over-bred and do not receive proper medical care and socialization”.

“National Mill Dog Rescue works with commercial breeders to help find better options for dogs that are used in commercial breeding facilities,” Keiley explained. “It’s an important mission that that we want to help with however we can, which often means bringing dogs to Massachusetts where we’re confident loving homes await.”

The dogs will be available for adoption following their state-mandated 48-hour quarantine and after receiving any medical attention they may need.

The dogs will be added to the MSPCA’s available animal page when they’re ready for adoption. The organization asks that interested adopters visit the Northeast Animal Shelter during open hours or submit an inquiry at mspca.org/salemadopt after the dogs are available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)