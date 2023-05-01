METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - To mark the beginning of Adopt a Horse Month in May, the MSPCA is searching for a forever home for Marty, a 30-year-old mini pony who has been cared for by the organization since December.

When Marty arrived at Nevins Farm in Methuen in December, he was underweight and had dental problems that made it difficult for him to eat, according to the MSPCA. He was surrendered by his owner, who was unable to provide him with the geriatric care he needs.

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Since Marty’s arrival, the Nevins team has fixed his teeth, got him on a proper diet, and nursed him back to health—helping him gain more than 50 pounds.

Now, the MSPCA says Marty is ready to find his forever home.

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

According to the MSPCA, Marty is “quite the character,” with both easy going and sassy sides to him. He usually enjoys people, but will walk away when he needs a break.

“Marty has captured the hearts of our staff,” said Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins. “He’s one of those ponies that you can’t help but love, even when he’s misbehaving.”

“Marty’s one-of-a-kind,” she added. “He’ll be the oldest mini [pony] we’ve ever placed, but he still has a lot of life, love, and laughter to give in exchange for the perfect retirement home his new owners will give him.”

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Marty will need to be on a soaked diet and has Cushing’s Disease, which is common in older horses and can be managed with daily medication.

“We’re looking for an adopter who has experience with horses and will be able to make sure Marty stays healthy and strong,” Navarro said, noting that Marty is an independent horse that can be alone or join a herd with a slow introduction.

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Those who are interested in adopting Marty may inquire here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)