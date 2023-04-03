METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA is searching for homes for 33 sugar gliders, exotic pets in the possum family.

The organization took in the animals at Nevins Farm on March 30 after they were surrendered by their owner in Western Mass.

“The owner was dealing with some medical issues, and there were a lot of [sugar gliders] on the property, so those factors likely led to the surrender,” said Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary.

O’Leary said many people don’t consider sugar gliders as pets, but they’re great for the right adopters.

“We don’t often have sugar gliders in our care,” she added “It’s also rare that we get so many at once, so we really need adopters to step up and take these guys home,” she added.

Sugar gliders are omnivores that need to eat a combination of insects, fruits, vegetables, nectar-based food, and commercial diet, according to the MSPCA. The organization is looking for adopters committed to maintaining this complex diet and the specialty care sugar gliders need.

The announcement comes less than a week after the MSPCA found homes for nearly 50 goats during its first-ever fee-waived adoptathon.

Those who are interested in adopting a sugar glider may fill out a form at http://mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

