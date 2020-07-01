MSPCA searching for owner of ‘affectionate, loving’ cat who lost tail in mysterious accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - An “adorable, affectionate, and loving” 1-year-old cat is lucky to be alive and in search of an owner after she was found on the streets of Boston with her tail so badly injured that it needed to be amputated, officials at MSPCA-Angell announced Wednesday.

Sally — who is said to be very friendly despite all she has been through — is not microchipped and had no ID collar, making it nearly impossible to find her owner.

“She is so affectionate and loving, so it’s likely she once lived with people. But, unless someone gets in touch with us, it’s impossible for us to find her previous family,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston animal care and adoption center. “As soon as she recovers, we will place her into a wonderful adoptive home.”

Sally was found on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury on June 26 around 7 p.m. and rushed to the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center by a good Samaritan, officials said.

“We’re not exactly sure how Sally was injured…she may have been struck by a car or gotten her tail trapped in a door or fence,” said Dr. Charlie Cournoyer, of Angell’s Emergency & Critical Care Unit. “She suffered a de-gloving of her tail, which means all of the skin had been stripped from her tail, exposing the bone underneath.”

Sally’s tail was too injured to be saved and was amputated on Monday. The operation is said to have spared her significant pain, as well as any future complications.

Anyone who believes Sally is their cat is urged to email adoption@mspca.org.

Should an owner not come forward in the coming days, the MSPCA said it will place Sally for adoption. Readers interested in adoption can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

