MSPCA searching for owner of dog found in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain are hoping an owner steps up to claim a Great Pyrenees that was found on Wednesday.

The male dog, which is estimated to be between 5 and 7 years old, was found in Hyde Park and is neutered and friendly.

He is not microchipped and is not wearing an ID collar.

The medical center says he is safe and warm in the hospital and waiting for his owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-522-7282.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)