MSPCA seeking loving home for 53-year-old turtle whose owner died of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ms. Jennifer the tortoise celebrated a big birthday at the MSPCA Thursday turning 53-years-old in their care after her loving owner died of COVID-19.

Now, the MSPCA is putting the call out to any and all reptile or turtle-enthusiasts to help them rehome the oldest animal they have ever been charged with.

Ms. Jennifer loves fruit salad, dandelions, attention from people, and spending time outside.

At just four pounds, and about the size of a large dinner plate.

Sadly, Ms. Jennifer is just the latest animal to arrive at the MSPCA as a result of the pandemic.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

Ms. Jennifer celebrated the birthday with a heaping plate of fruit salad and staff by her side.

Anyone interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for more information, or schedule an appointment to meet her.

The MSPCA’s three animal care and adoption centers in Massachusetts remain closed to the general public, with the organization continuing to pair pets with adopters via individual appointments.

