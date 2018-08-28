MSPCA seeking to ID woman who abandoned sick bulldog at groomer

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell’s Law Enforcement Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a woman who abandoned a sick English bulldog at a groomer in East Brigdewater last week.

The woman dropped the dog off at The Secret Garden Pet Resort on Thursday and never returned to collect him, prompting the groomer to contact East Bridgewater Animal Control Officer Lisa McKay, who then notified the MSPCA, officials said.

The brown and white dog was covered in pressure sores and suffering from skin, eye and ear infections, according to the MSPCA. The dog will likely require surgery to alleviate pain.

Surveillance cameras installed at Secret Garden captured images of the woman inside the building, but how she arrived at the shop remains a mystery.

“There was no opportunity to run a license plate as we could not establish whether she arrived at the front door by car or if she walked up the long hill from the main road,” MSPCA law enforcement officer Chelsea Weiand said.

The woman listed her name as Melanie Wichester on Secret Garden’s intake form but it proved to be made up when it was later run through the police database, officials said. The name she listed for the dog was William Katz.

She is described as white, with long red hair pulled back in a ponytail. She is believed to be in her mid-40s and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and had an eye patch covering her right eye.

Anyone with information that may lead the MSPCA to identify the woman who abandoned the dog is urged to call the MSPCA’s toll-free Law Enforcement line at 800-628-5808.

The dog is slated to be transferred to Long Island Bulldog Rescue on Aug. 30. Readers interested in adopting the dog can click here to contact Long Island Bulldog Rescue.

