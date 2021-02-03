MSPCA seeks adopters after goats, ducks, chickens surrendered amid frigid temps

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen is searching for adopters after a menagerie of adorable farm animals were recently surrendered amid frigid temperatures, officials announced Wednesday.

The animals that were dropped off as temperatures plummeted last week include five pygmy goats, 11 chickens, and six ducks, according to the MSPCA.

The goats, which range in age from 1 to 4 years old, are pygmies and Nigerian dwarf crosses.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA, says the particular breeds of goat are popular with adopters because of their small size and gentle, curious personalities.

“The goats will make a wonderful addition to any existing herd—and we expect to place them in pairs or with adopters already keeping goats,” Keiley said in a news release.

The 11 chickens add to the 55 roosters and hens already sheltering at Nevins Farm.

Some of the recently surrendered chickens and goats are underweight and have minor health issues but the concerns will be addressed prior to placing them into adoptive homes, Keiley noted.

The six ducks, likely Rouen Crosses, are approximately eight months old. They are said to be the healthiest of all of the animals and are ready to go home straight away.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can contact Nevins Farm by clicking here.

