MSPCA seeks donations after 31 cats rescued from Fitchburg home where owner died

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is turning to the public for donations to fund the care of 31 scared cats that were rescued Wednesday from a home in Fitchburg following the death of their owner.

Twenty of the cats are now resting at the MSPCA’s Boston and Methuen adoption centers and 11 were taken in by Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue in Templeton, according to the MSPCA.

The MSPCA says it has provided initial vaccinations and veterinary exams for the 20 cats in its care, who are adjusting to life in the adoption center.

“Cats coming out of homes where there is such large numbers often come with some behavior related challenges,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “Cats in these situations can be hard to evaluate and often struggle in a shelter setting as they’ve lived fairly isolated lives, interacting with just a small number of people.”

Keiley says it possible for some of the cats to be adopted into quiet homes with patient, understanding owners who “may be looking for a shy cat that may not be the life of the party.”

The cats from Fitchburg are said to have arrived at the MSPCA on the heels of two other large cat surrenders in just the last five weeks. The intakes have swelled the MSPCA’s population of “difficult-to-place cats” to 52, according to Keiley.

Despite the high number, Keiley says his team is determined to secure homes for the cats, even if some of those homes are non-traditional.

“We maintain a working cat program for cats who aren’t well suited for life inside, whether it be due to a lack of social behavior towards people or a general preference of the cat to live outdoors as well as indoors,” he said.

All cats adopted from the MSPCA will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Medical bills for the cats have already reached $3,500 because some are said to be suffering upper respiratory and ear infections. After dental procedures, spay and neuter surgeries, and microchips, the bill will likely exceed $15,000, according to the MSPCA.

To donate to their care, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)