METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - MSPCA shelter officials are asking the public for donations to help with medical care costs after dozens of cats in “rough shape” were surrendered by a homeowner in Tewksbury earlier this week.

Thirty-two of a total of 91 cats that were surrendered are currently being cared for at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen, officials announced Thursday. The 59 other cats were sent to Tewksbury Animal Control and other humane groups.

“This is a case where one of the owners had died and the surviving spouse just could not take care of all these cats, especially as their health issues got more serious, and [he] was desperate for help,” Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, said in a statement.

Veterinary exams revealed that nearly all of the 32 cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections, painful and itchy ear mites, and periodontal disease.

“Moreover, the majority [of the cats] have experienced severe, irreversible eye changes as a result of untreated infections — including eyelids adhered to corneas and old ulcers, and some are missing at least one eye,” O’Leary added.

Additional testing will be conducted to determine if the cats can be made available for adoption next week. They range in age from six months to about 10 years.

The cats’ medical care needs are expected to reach $10,000 and Nevins Farm officials hope donors will step forward to help offset the cost of this care. Anyone wishing to donate can do so via www.mspca.org/cats.

