BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is asking the public for help raising money for a tiny kitten with a “scary” condition who is need of surgery to mend his broken heart.

Nicholas, a 10-week-old kitten, was rescued from as basement in Lowell in November and recently taken to Nevins Farm when his foster caretaker noticed he was struggling to breathe, according to the MSPCA.

The shelter veterinary team discovered that Nicholas was suffering from peritoneopericardial diaphragmatic hernia — a congenital condition in which his diaphragm did not fully form in utero.

Several of Nicholas’ abdominal organs are now lodged in his chest, making breathing a challenge, according to the MSPCA. His condition is also said to be placing tremendous pressure on both his lungs and heart.

When he’s old enough, likely in April, Nicholas will undergo cardiac surgery at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center and his medical bills are expected to exceed $4,000.

The MSPCA is asking donors to help offset the cost by donating at www.mspca.org/nicholas.

“He’s endured more than his share of challenges in such a short period of time, and I can’t wait until he’s old enough for this procedure which we’re confident will give him a normal life,” said Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We’re only able to meet the extensive medical needs of animals like Nicholas because of the generosity of donors, as well as the expertise of the [Angell] cardiology and surgery teams. I’m grateful to everyone involved in helping him.”

Nicholas is currently in foster care and will not be available for permanent adoption until he’s recovered from his surgery

