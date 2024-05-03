BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is seeking help to treat a German shepherd who needs surgery.

Seven-year-old Una is expected to undergo hip replacement surgery on Monday. With the procedure and related care expected to cost upward of $10,000, the MSPCA in a statement said it is accepting donations to offset the cost of care.

Una came into its Boston Adoption Center on April 10 alongside six other German shepherds after their former owner “got into a tough spot with too many animals,” according to Boston Adoption Center Director of Operations Deborah Bobek.

Soon, officials said, staff saw Una “was very uncomfortable.” As a result, Una underwent testing, which revealed she has a form of severe arthritis.

Una, the MSPCA said, “is energetic and smart, and loves to meet new people.” To date, however, officials said Una had been unable to find her forever home.

“Poor Una has really bad arthritis in both her hips, and we knew immediately after the tests that she’ll need a hip replacement before she’s able to live the happy and comfortable life she deserves,” Bobek said.

The MSPCA said staff expect Una will be available for adoption roughly two weeks after her surgery.

Those interested in adopting Una should fill out an online adoption inquiry through the MSPCA.

