BOSTON (WHDH) - MSPCA-Angell is seeking the public’s help to name, house and raise donations for an exotic Bengal cat– one of only about 40 of the rare cats found in MSPCA shelters over the past five years.

The cat, brought into the shelter late last month by a good Samaritan, is estimated to be under a year old and was unable to walk when she first came to the shelter.

“Our staff knew immediately the cat had some kind of problem with her hind legs,” said MSPCA-Angell Shelter Operations Coordinator Corinne Bourgoin. “They later discovered that she has a pelvic fracture that also created a destabilization of the hip joint and will require surgery.”

Although most Bengals are brown or silver, this cat is also a unique orange and gold color. Bengals come from the pairing of a domestic cat with an Asian leopard cat, and are known for their leopard-like coats.

“The Bengal is on strict cage rest to allow some of the pelvic fractures to start healing, but despite this she’s very cuddly and lovable. When she’s fully recovered, we expect she’ll be very high-energy,” Bourgoin said.

This cat will soon undergo a surgery to repair her joint, allowing her to move pain-free. The surgery, which could happen as early as tomorrow, will cost an estimated $4,500. People can donate to the cause at mspca.org/bengal.

Once the Bengal has healed from her surgery, she’ll be available for adoption after the procedure and initial recovery.

“Bengals are usually very active and need lots of interactive play every day, but it’s hard to know what her personality will be like until she’s healed,” said Bourgoin. “We’re looking for an adopter who has experience with exotic cats that can help her maintain a very low activity level while she fully recovers and take her to follow-up vet appointments.”

Interested adopters can apply at mspca.org/bostonadopt.

The MSPCA is also looking for name suggestions for the cat. People can follow along in the naming process and make suggestions via the MSPCA-Angell Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter pages.

