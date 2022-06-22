BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is asking for the public’s help identifying the former owner of a five-month-old pit bull puppy found abandoned in a carrier near a Boston cemetery.

Earlier this month, someone found the visibly underweight white male puppy, now named PJ, early in the morning and brought him to Angell Animal Medical Center. He was diagnosed with Parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly virus that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and potentially death.

The puppy has been received IV fluids with electrolytes and supportive care, and is doing much better, according to Director of Adoption Centers and Programs at the MSPCA Mike Keiley. He expects PJ to continue to improve, and said he could be available for adoption in as soon as one to two weeks.

PJ was left inside a pet crate and was wearing a blue, gray and yellow FuzzYard collar. He didn’t have an ID tag or a microchip, making it difficult to identify an owner.

“Right now there are no leads so we’re likely going to need the public’s help in determining whether an owner can be identified,” said MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Tom Grenham. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Line at 800-628-5808/

Anyone who would like to contribute to PJ’s veterinary bills, which are expected to exceed $3,000, can do so at mspca.org/PJ.

The MSPCA noted the importance for owners of seeking assistance when they need support for their pet.

“We realize that sometimes people find themselves in desperate situations. We hope that others reading this article understand that our first and foremost goal is to help when people and animals are in need,” said Keiley.

He reminded pet owners that the MSPCA has several support programs for people struggling to provide for their pets, as well as an open admissions policy for those who want to surrender their pets.

