NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine purebred Bichon Frisés flew to Massachusetts Thursday after being rescued from an animal cruelty investigation in Texas, MSPCA-Angell announced. The small, hypoallergenic dogs are expensive and rare in shelters.

The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter took the dogs in after the investigation removed more than 100 dogs and cats from the breeder in Montgomery County, Texas. The shelter there was overwhelmed, even before this surrender, MSPCA said.

“Now, they’ve been rescued, and some of the dogs will soon be in Massachusetts, where we’re confident they’ll be able to find the loving homes they deserve,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs and NEAS executive director.

Image provided by MSPCA-Angell

This was MSPCA’s largest transport of Bichon Frisés ever, and the nine dogs range from 5 months to 8 years of age. An American pit bull terrier is also headed to Massachusetts.

After a two-day quarantine, the dogs will be available for adoption at NEAS in Salem and the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville. MSPCA is also accepting donations to help with care of the Bichon Frisés here.

