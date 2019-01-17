MSPCA to donate thousands of pounds of pet food to furloughed federal workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA says it will donate thousands of pounds of pet food to furloughed workers amid the ongoing government shutdown so cats and dogs across Massachusetts don’t go hungry.

The non-profit organization plans to distribute the dog and cat food, along with kitty litter, to furloughed workers beginning Saturday, officials said.

“The best data we have indicates that about 8,000 federal workers in our state are either furloughed or working without pay and we know many people live paycheck to paycheck,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We want to be able to support pet owners in need of help during such a stressful time and we hope this offer of food assistance alleviates at least some of their concerns.”

Furloughed workers can visit any of the MSPCA’s three animal care and adoption centers in Jamaica Plain, Methuen and Centerville between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We’re offering one free bag of Hill’s Science Diet brand dog and one bag of cat food, plus a 17-pound bag of cat litter to all who need it,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA said it also has food for farm animals and small pets such as birds, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters.

Identification validating recipients’ employment with the federal government will be required.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)