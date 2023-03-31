METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA is holding its first-ever fee-waived adoptathon for goats on April 1 and 2. to try to find homes for forty-seven goats.

The goal of the two-day event is to try to find homes for 47 goats, which is well more than are usually housed on the property.

“In the winter of 2022, we seized close to 100 goats from a single property in Dighton—and some were pregnant,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “So, we ended up with more than 100 goats, many of which still need homes.”

“Prior to that, we generally never had more than a couple with us, and they were always adopted quickly,” he added. “We’ve never had a fee-waived adoptathon for goats, but they’ve been successful finding homes for small animals in the past, so we’re employing the same method here in order to get these goats into new loving homes as soon as we can.”

Cowabunga the goat, courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Goat adoptions generally cost between $150 and $250 — money that can instead be put toward the care of these new pets.

“These goats should remain in a closed herd, due to some potential disease exposure,” said Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins Farm. “So while they can’t be housed with other ruminants, this is a great opportunity for people that are newer to farm animals or just recently became able to adopt.”

Troll the goat, courtesy of MSPCA Angell

Navarro says that adopters don’t need to have previous experience with goats, just a willingness to learn.

“We have goats of many different ages and breeds, including Nigerian Dwarfs, Alpines, and La Manchas, and we’ll have staff at Nevins this weekend to help make sure adopters are set up for success,” she added.

Dixie the goat, courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Registrations are recommended, but not required for the adoptathon. For more information or to sign up, click here.

NEW: This weekend only, you can adopt a goat for the low, low price of $150! … (early) April Fool’s! For the first time EVER, we’re waiving adoption fees for goats at Nevins Farm this weekend—April 1 and April 2! We’re not kidding around 😉 Details in this thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/cVI7TmljmL — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 31, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)