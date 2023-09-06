METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Prospective pet-owners will have the chance to adopt a mouse free of charge after more than 500 mice were surrendered from a home in Massachusetts, the MSPCA announced Wednesday.

The MSPCA in a statement said the mice came from a home in Essex County. Now, adoption fees are set to be waived for this coming weekend on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm as part of what one MSPCA official said staff are calling “the Mouse-pocalypse adoption event.”

“We have never seen a situation like this before,” said MSPCA-Angell Assistant Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Bryn Rogers. “We are glad the original caregiver is getting assistance and are hopeful we never see something like this again.”

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Rogers said several other New England shelters including the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Dakin Humane Society, New Hampshire SPCA, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, and Midcoast Humane took in some of the mice after Andover Animal Control helped coordinate the surrender.

“Now, we’re hoping we can do the impossible—find homes for 250 mice in just two days,” Rogers said.

Typically, there is a $15 adoption fee for mice. This weekend, in addition to waiving the fee, Nevins Farm in Methuen will be providing starter kits including a tank, bedding, bottles, bowls and huts, to the first 75 adopters who adopt a mouse or a pair of mice, the MSPCA said.

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Rogers said the surrendered mice “are surprisingly all very unique in their coat patterns and personalities.”

More than two dozen of the surrendered male mice have already been neutered, according to Rogers, allowing the MSPCA to adopt mice out in pairs.

