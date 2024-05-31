MSPCA-Angell will host a fee-waived dog adoption event from June 3 through 9 at its shelters across Massachusetts, the organization said in a statement.

Fees will be waived for dogs over the age of one and over 40 pounds, according to the MSPCA. The adopt-a-thon will take place at the MSPCA’s Boston, Methuen, Cape Cod, and Northeast animal shelters.

“Our adoption centers are at 90 percent capacity, but we’re determined to do everything we can to continue to help our relocation partner shelters, as well as to provide a safe place for local surrenders to land,” the shelter said in a statement.

Photos of adoptable dogs can be seen here on the MSPCA website and information about how to adopt a pet can be found on the website’s adoption information page. According to the MSPCA, many of the dogs are able to go home with adopters the same day, while others might require multiple meets.

The adoption centers also carry pet supplies such as food, toys, and crates for purchase, according to the MSPCA.

“Mark your calendars, and if there’s a dog you’ve had your eye on, take this as a sign,” the shelter said.

