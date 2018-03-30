MSPCA waives adoption fee for horses, farm animals

(WHDH) — The MSPCA is promoting the adoption of horses and farm animals by waiving adoption fees for more than two weeks.

From March 31 through April 15, the adoption fees for animals at Nevins Farm animal shelter in Methuen will be waived.

The farm says it has a variety of horses suitable as companions, pleasure riding, or project horses, as well as pigs, chickens, waterfowl, and even goats who are ready for new homes.

An Equine Showcase will be held on Saturday, March 31, from 12-2 p.m. to kick off the event.

Click here to view some of the animals that are up for adoption.

