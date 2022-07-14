BOSTON (WHDH) - In order to find their surplus of rodents new homes, the MSCPA is waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs this weekend.

According to the MSPCA, the organization’s centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod have taken in more than 210 guinea pigs and rabbits in the last three months alone. According to the organization, the small rodents are staying in shelters nearly twice as long as dogs and cats.

Those wanting to register for the event can do so at mspca.org/feewaived.

