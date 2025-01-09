METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at Nevins Farm will waive fees for dozens of farm animals on January 11, starting at 10 a.m., ending at 2:30 p.m.

Several ducks, chickens, goats, sheep, and pigs will be available as the MSPCA looks to free up much-needed space to help animals they expect to take in during the cold winter months.

“The farm is pretty crowded right now, and it couldn’t be at a worse time,” said Erika Tonnon, equine and farm animal placement coordinator at Nevins. “This time of year, we typically take in more farm animals through Law Enforcement investigations because it’s cold, and people run into issues with providing adequate shelter during inclement weather.”

The MSPCA hopes to rehome over 50 animals during the one-day event, including some who remain from a major law enforcement case last spring, where Nevins Farm took in over 100 farm animals, including goats, from a single property in Ayer.

For more information, check out MSPCA’s website.

