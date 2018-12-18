METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The fattest pig at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Methuen is looking for a forever home in time for the holidays.

Amy’s former owners from Franklin bought her online from a breeder in Texas who claimed to be selling miniature pigs.

She quickly grew into an overweight pot belly pig before being surrendered to the MSPCA on Sept. 27.

Ellie Monteith, who manages the barn program at Nevins, said she had never seen a fatter pig in her life.

“She got tremendously fat because she was fed too much of the wrong foods and was given no opportunity to exercise or express normal pig behaviors such as rooting and wallowing,” she said. “She was at least 100 pounds overweight when we got her and was easily one of the fattest pigs I had ever seen in my life.”

Amy joined a specialized feeding program and started taking part in “piggy aerobics” that consisted of fast walks.

She has lost 20 pounds but Nevins Farm says she still has a long way to go.

Amy is looking for a home that comes with a large yard that she can explore and exercise.

Four other pigs are up for adoption at Nevins Farm, some of whom were also surrendered after their previous owners thought they were buying a miniature pig.

“We cannot stress this enough: if someone tells you they’re selling ‘mini pigs’ who will stay small for their entire lives, they are not telling the truth,” Monteith said. “The only mini pig is a guinea pig—so anyone who wants to bring home a pig should first understand their care needs to ensure the match is a success. And we’ll help in all ways that we can be sharing what we know!”

Anyone interested in adopting Amy or any other pig can email farmadoptions@mspca.org or visit their website.

