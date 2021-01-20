BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has announced its confirmed Cabinet secretaries — all of whom are up for adoption.

The five animals chosen are said to be “eager to get to work on their own agenda: napping, cuddling, grazing and adoring.”

The newly confirmed MSPCA-Angell “Animal Cabinet” includes:

This past year, the MSPCA-Angell has seen an unprecedented demand for dogs and cats, so this “Cabinet” shines a spotlight on other adoptable animals, the organization said.

All of these secretaries are available for adoption at either the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain Adoption Center or at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

