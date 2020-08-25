BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A four-part docu-series following students grappling with addiction at Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly is set to air on MTV next week.

16 and Recovering “is a brutally honest wake-up call in the tradition of 16 and Pregnant, which helped reduce teen pregnancy to record lows,” according to MTV News.

The intimate series follows students and their path to recovery as they attend Northshore Recovery High School, which was founded by Principal Michelle Lipinski to address the rise in adolescent addiction.

The show is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m., marking the start of National Recovery Month.

MTV has also collaborated with leading experts in recovery and addiction to provide resources and information at 16andrecovering.com.

