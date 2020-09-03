‘Much better than remote:’ Majority of Salem, NH students return to in-person learning model

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - School looks a little different for students in Salem, New Hampshire but many are glad to be back in class during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 85 percent of students opted to return to in-person learning at their schools, which have installed plexiglass shields on all desk and cafeteria seats to keep students safe.

Students learning in class or eating in the cafeteria will not be required to wear masks while behind the shield.

The rest of the district’s students will continue their education remotely. Some students said this alternative is what they prefer.

“It was much better than remote. You could see people again,” student Kelsie Jones said. “There were a lot more protocols that we didn’t have before. It was really weird at first.”

“It’s so much better for them to be in school, that’s where they need to be, they can get the best education,” Kelsie’s mom Julie said. “Parents were able to chose remote if they had reasons for health or anything else. But my daughter’s healthy and I think they are doing the best they can.”

Salem School District Superintendent Michael Delahanty said that so far most students are following the rules.

“I’m very very pleased with the response from our students, but generally speaking, they want to be here. And they know that in order to be here this is a collective effort,” Delahanty said.

