Much-needed music: World-renowned violinist performs for vaccinated Canton seniors

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A world-renowned musician kept his word to perform live for seniors in Canton who he delighted with virtual performances as the coronavirus pandemic kept people apart.

“It’s like being in a desert and then coming together to drink of music and just feel connected to each other again, it was wonderful,” said Orchard Cove Senior Living Facility resident Eleanor Rubin, who was among those who came out to see Yevgeny Kutik perform on Sunday.

Kutik, who made his debut in 2003 with the Boston Pops, had wowed residents with Zoom performances as they remained distant during the pandemic.

“Being in a room is different,” he said. “It’s a little bit like the audience is helping you on the spot to create the piece.”

Vivian Marks agreed.

“There’s nothing like a live performance, and this was really the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

