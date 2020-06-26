Much of Bay State experiencing significant drought

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — More than half of Massachusetts is in a “significant” drought, and state regulators are recommending that outdoor water use be limited until conditions improve.

Due to low precipitation levels since May and above-average temperatures, the Connecticut River Valley, Western, Central, and Northeast regions of the state are experiencing drier than normal conditions and must be prepared for issues, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

“While the dry conditions continue and as we enter the summer months, we ask residents and businesses to aggressively conserve water and take increased care with any outdoor burning,” she wrote.

The wildland fire risk has been steadily increasing across interior portions of the state over the last month with over 110 wildfires in the last 30 days, according to a release issued by the state.

As drought conditions increase, the fires have begun burning deeper into the ground fuels, making it challenging for firefighters to extinguish these fires and taking multiple days to contain them.

“Because of the increased threat of brush and wildland fires due to the dry conditions, the public is urged to exercise caution when using charcoal grills, matches, and other open flames during outdoor activities and to call 911 immediately if there is a fire to prevent the fire from spreading,” MEMA Director Samantha Phillips wrote.

Data from the state’s groundwater and streamflow network show low levels in many locations, including record low values beginning to emerge.

The state is monitoring the situation and its environmental impacts.

Drought Management Task Force officials also noted drying conditions in the Southeast and Cape Cod regions, although it did not warrant a drought declaration at this time.

The following is a list of recommendations from the state to help combat the environmental impacts of a significant drought:

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use;

Limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. one day a week.

Immediate Steps for Communities:

Adopt and implement the state’s nonessential outdoor water use restrictions for drought.

Limit or prohibit the installation of new sod, seeding, and/or landscaping; watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing; operation of non-recirculating fountains; filling of swimming pools, hot tubs, and backyard informal rinks.

Implement drought surcharge or seasonal water rates.

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users and identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication;

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses;

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and

Develop a local drought management plan.

