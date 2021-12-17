PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Much of northern New England is set to see its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend.

In Maine, grass is still visible on the ground in the Pine Tree State, but up to 8 inches of snow could fall in parts of southern Maine starting Saturday night, WCSH-TV reported.

A half foot of snow is possible in most of southern and central Maine, and eastern and northern parts of the state could get a little bit less.

The snow is expected to start falling on Saturday afternoon in most of New Hampshire, following a day of strong wind gusts Friday, the National Weather Service said. Much of the state also could see up to 8 inches of snow, but some spots south and east of Manchester were expected to get more of a wintry mix of precipitation.

Light to moderate snow also was expected to develop in Vermont by midday Saturday, with accumulations of up to 6 inches, and possibly more across the eastern and southern parts of the state.

It has been a mild December in the region, with far less snow than average. Portland would have normally had about 8 inches. So far, it has had less than an inch, WCSH-TV reported.

