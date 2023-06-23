7Weather – Ready or not for the muggy air, here it comes! That’ll be our biggest change into the weekend. We’ll have showers and storms around, but not the entire time.

A warm front will lift through today. That’ll help to boost our temperatures and our dew points. The pattern won’t change much this weekend with an upper level low to our west, so we’ll keep the humidity high with chances for showers and storms.

Talk about a gloomy look outside this morning with low clouds! We’ll see a lot of clouds with some breaks of sun by this afternoon. There’s just an isolated shower chance this evening. The best chance for rain will be overnight into tomorrow morning. There’s a lot of moisture in the vertical column of the atmosphere so downpours are possible with this wave. The rain will wind down by early afternoon. The daytime warming will allow a chance for thunderstorms mainly north and west in the afternoon.

Sunday will be the opposite. There will be a lot of clouds and fog around in the morning through early afternoon. There’s a chance for scattered storms later in the day.



The daily chances for showers and storms will carry us through a majority of the 7-day forecast. There will be some dry periods mixed in there!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black