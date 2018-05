CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mulch fire is being blamed for a blaze that burned a boathouse in Cambridge Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews responding to a 7:41 a.m. report of a structure fire on Gerry Landing found the side of the boathouse in flames.

07:41 STRUCTURE FIRE, BUILDING at 0XX GERRY LANDING in #CambMA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 8, 2018

Update on box543 : mulch fire extended to the boat house has been extinguished. https://t.co/cZVbYy64q2 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 8, 2018

