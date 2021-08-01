NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other first responders are searching for a man they say may have fallen into the water off Newburyport early Sunday morning.

Kevin Mahoney, 33, was first reported missing by his girlfriend around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after she had not seen him since early that morning.

Mahoney was last seen in the driveway of the docks of North End Boat Club around 1:30 a.m.. His cell phone and backpack were located aboard a boat owned by his family, which is docked at the club, according to Newbury police.

Emergency crews searched around the club Saturday night and North End Boat Club management provided security camera footage to police.

Mahoney is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing salmon-colored golf/polo shirt, khaki shorts, and tan boat shoes.

A search remains active and ongoing by the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Newburyport Police Department, Newburyport Fire Department, and Newburyport Harbormaster.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newbury Police Department at 978-462-4411.

@uscg is responding to a missing person report in #Newburyport MA this morning with air and boat assets alongside the local Harbormaster. Updates to this case will be posted when available — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 1, 2021

Newburyport Police Searching for Missing Man https://t.co/Awq0cSerhh — Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) August 1, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)