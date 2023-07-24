A multi-agency search on Martha’s Vineyard got back underway Monday morning after a paddleboarder was last seen going under the water of Edgartown Great Pond and not resurfacing on Sunday.

At 7:46 p.m, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to Edgartown Great Pond in the vicinity of Turkeyland Cove for a call for a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface, police said.

The paddleboarder is a 43-year-old man. Another paddleboarder who was on the pond with him at the time saw him go under the water, police said.

The search Monday will again include marine assets, such as divers and boat crews deploying side-scan sonar, and aerial support from state police and US Coast Guard helicopter crews.

No additional information was immediately available.

