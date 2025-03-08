GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a wind-whipped fire in Gloucester on Saturday that tore through a multi-family home and left 14 people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 84 Washington St. found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the building, which were causing exposure damage to an adjacent home.

Four families are now displaced and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

