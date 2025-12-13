BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that scorched a triple-decker in Dorchester on Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 20 Normandy St. around 8:30 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the third floor and burning through the roof of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to knock down the flames and keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The fire has since been brought under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

