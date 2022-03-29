GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that torched a three-story home in Gardner on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Graham Street before 11 a.m. found flames bursting through the roof of the wood-frame structure.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters working on ladder trucks and on the roof off the home as smoked billowed into the air.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)