CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities are working to contain a massive, multi-alarm blaze that is ripping through a church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to fight flames that were burning inside Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway.

Area residents are being urged to avoid the area while firefighters work to put out the fire.

Officials say they’re keeping area residents away from the structure in case the steeple collapses.

