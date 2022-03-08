BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-alarm blaze tore through a home in Beverly on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of Cabot and Swan streets around 2 p.m. found flames shooting out of the window of a home and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on the ground dousing the blaze with water.

The fire was extinguished quickly but the home sustained significant damage.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

No additional information was immediately available.

