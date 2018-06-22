Multi-alarm fire breaks out at apartment building in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze broke out Friday in Chelsea and ripped through the roof of an apartment building.

Crews responding around 2:30 p.m. to Washington Avenue at Carter Street found heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters were forced to smash several windows to get access to the flames. The fire has since been extinguished.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated to safety but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, officials said.

Multiple families have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

