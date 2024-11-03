BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people are without a home after a three-alarm fire scorched two buildings in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Woodville Street around 1:30 a.m. found heavy fire in the rear of the building that were extending to the adjacent building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly knocked down and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

