Multi-alarm fire rips through home in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire ripped through a multi-level home in Walpole on Thursday, leaving the neighborhood covered in a haze of thick, black smoke.

Crews responding to a two-alarm house fire on East Street around 10:30 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof and smoke billowing into the air.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several ladder trucks dousing the charred remains of the heavily-damaged home.

The upper level of the home appeared to be completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Walpole Deputy Chief Paul Barry says the nearby Blessed Sacrament School was evacuated as a precaution.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and traffic is being detoured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

⁦@WFDLocal2464⁩ working a house fire 800 block of East St. ⁦@WalpolePolice⁩ detouring East Street at School and East at Kendall. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/yXsow0ArFS — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) August 29, 2019

